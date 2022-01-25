RAPID CITY | Vicky Gillespie, 79, went to Heaven on Friday, January 21 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Vicky was born on March 1st, 1942, in Long Beach California to Ann and Robert Parrish. She was raised by her mother, Ann, and her beloved stepfather George Corhn.

Vicky was united in marriage on May 20, 1960, to David Gillespie in Wichita Falls, TX. To this union, four children were born. She was a military wife who kept her family strong during long deployments and frequent moves.

Vicky's life passion was children. God blessed her with an unconditional and limitless ability to ensure that all children within her care were given the love and support they needed. She embraced motherhood and adored her four children and all her grandchildren. She dedicated her days to the needs and activities not only of her own; but to many children who were placed in her care. She served as more than a babysitter; she was a guardian, a mentor, and a mother to so many. She welcomed many children into her home and established a bond that lasted into their adulthood.

Vicky loved the outdoors; a passion she handed down to her children and grandchildren. Angostura Reservoir became her weekend and summer home as she loved to camp, boat, and bask in the sun. Of course, she usually had a group of children with her; to include her grandchildren and others entrusted to her care. Vicky believed in physical fitness as she taught Dancercise in her earlier days and walked many miles a day for as long as she could. She also loved softball. When she wasn't coaching, she served as a Super Fan for many teams! In addition to softball, she attended all her children and grandchildren's events to include Taekwondo, baseball, volleyball, basketball, football, soccer, swimming, plays and concerts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents Ann and George Corhn; her in-laws Lee and Elizabeth Gillespie; her beloved Papa Mussa; her sister in-law Karen (Langston) Brubaker; and her nieces Dawn and Amanda.

Vicky is survived by one son, Patrick (Robin) Gillespie; three daughters: Pam (Todd) Willis, Brandon, SD, Michele (Jeremy) Olson, and Nichole Gillespie, all of Rapid City; brother-in law, Darrell (Sue) Gillespie, Red Lodge, MT: two sisters-in-law; Judith Lawson, Lincoln NE, and Shirley (John) Moore, Hickman, NE; eight grandchildren: Amber (Pat) Staedtler, Alesha (Jeremy) Ofstad, Josh Gillespie, Casey Willis, Zackary Gillespie, Alivia and Jetzon Olson, and Westley Gillespie; two great grandchildren; Tatum and Tracen Staedtler, two great step-grandchildren; Jordan and Landen Ofstad, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life to honor Vicky will be held later this spring.

Her family will be participating in the 2022 “Walk to End Alzheimer's” this fall in Rapid City. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be sent in her honor for this event.

Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com