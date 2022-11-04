RAPID CITY - Victoria Kay (Van Liere) Sweeney, 65, passed away on October 30, 2022 after a six-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her father Don Van Liere and her mother Donna Van Liere.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Tim Sweeney; son, Ryan Sweeney; brothers: Tim Van Liere and Todd Van Liere; sister, Marci Bachman; brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Rena Sweeney; nephews: Vincent Van Liere, Mitchell Bachman, Clayton Van Liere, Cordell Van Liere; nieces: Lilly Sweeney, Catherine Bennett, Rachel Sweeney and Megan Sweeney; sister-in-law, Rebekkah Van Liere; and brother-in-law, Mark Bachman.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org or physical address: 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005, or Black Hills Works, 514 Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701. Black Hills Works is an organization that serves adults with disabilities, including Vicki's son.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.