GOLETA, CA - Vinal Conner Francis "Doc" passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on November 28, 2022, in Goleta, CA. Doc was born November 29, 1925, in Highmore, SD. He grew up and attended school in Newell, SD. He attended and graduated from the School of Mines and Technology (RCSD) with a degree in Civil Engineering. During WWII, Doc served in the Naval Forces.

On August 10, 1947, Doc married the love of his life, Dorothy Berg. Doc and Dorothy had two sons, Michael Francis and Scott Francis.

Doc worked as the Registered Professional Engineer and Surveyor for the States of South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana and also served as the City Engineer for both Mitchell and Rapid City. In 1959, Doc became a Partner in the engineering firm Ballmes Francis and Associates of RCSD and oversaw surveying and engineering. In 1971, Doc was a Partner in the engineering firm Francis-Meador-Gellaus, Inc. of RCSD, where he oversaw the Engineering Department of 55 employees.

Some of Doc's engineering accomplishments in the Rapid City area included work at the Rushmore Mall and the Rapid City Water Treatment Plant as well as the many housing subdivisions his company was in charge of developing. In 1980, Doc retired from his accomplished career in engineering.

On November 26, 1987, Doc's beloved wife Dorothy passed away from cancer.

Doc eventually remarried and moved to Santa Barbara, CA. In California, Doc enjoyed Community Education classes, golfing, traveling, painting, and sculpting.

Doc will be remembered and loved deeply by his two sons and their wives and his many grandchildren.

To honor Doc, a Celebration of Life gathering is planned for this coming summer.