RAPID CITY - Vincent E. Uranga was born on Nov 30, 1990 to Raymond and Linda Uranga in St Helena CA. Vincent made his journey to the spirit world on May 4, 2022 at Monument Health ER Rapid City.

Vincent was a lover of all things outdoors from snowboarding to cliff jumping. He was an avid skateboarder and would often watch or make skate videos. Vincent was a big guy with a loving heart and kind spirit.

Vincent is survived by his loving wife Ashley Uranga, daughter Aerianna Rain, mother Linda Uranga-Moran (Blue), siblings Katie and Ramiro Uranga all of Rapid City, father Raymond Uranga CA.

Memorial/Celebration of Life on May 27, 2022 6PM at Fraternal Order of Eagles 1410 Centre St Lakota Officiant Darla Black.

Arrangements entrusted to Sioux Funeral Home.