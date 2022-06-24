SPEARFISH - Vincent Francis Mahoney 69 of Spearfish, formerly of Rapid City passed away Friday, June 17, 2022.
Vince was a shy, quiet man -- unless he was talking about music, the Twins or the Green Bay Packers. The oldest son of Richard and Elda Pearl (Kellar) Mahoney, he loved to tease his nieces and nephews and never missed any celebration in their lives. He often attended concerts with Clyde, with his brother-in-law, his mother and anyone else he could talk into going. He loved attending Twins games in the Metrodome with Laura's family and seeing Bret Favre at Lambeau Field with his nephew Ryan. For nearly 40 years he sponsored children in Haiti, sending them Christmas cards and birthday cards.
Vince is survived by his brothers Patrick (Linda, Ryan, Megan) and Gregory; his sister Laura Geary (Benjamin, Deanna, Lisa) and his best friend Clyde Derry. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul (Cassandra) and his brother-in-law Patrick Geary.
Visitation will be 5:00pm June 29th at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00pm. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 11:00am June 30th at Blessed Sacrament Church. Inurnment to follow the luncheon at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimfhschmidt.com.
Rest in peace Vinnie. We miss you already.