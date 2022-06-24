Vincent Francis Mahoney

Vince was a shy, quiet man -- unless he was talking about music, the Twins or the Green Bay Packers. The oldest son of Richard and Elda Pearl (Kellar) Mahoney, he loved to tease his nieces and nephews and never missed any celebration in their lives. He often attended concerts with Clyde, with his brother-in-law, his mother and anyone else he could talk into going. He loved attending Twins games in the Metrodome with Laura's family and seeing Bret Favre at Lambeau Field with his nephew Ryan. For nearly 40 years he sponsored children in Haiti, sending them Christmas cards and birthday cards.