RAPID CITY - On the morning of October 15, 2022, Vincent Neale "Mick" Henderson of Rapid City passed away at the age of 89.

Vincent was born on September 24, 1933, in Hettinger, ND to Basil and Lessi Henderson. He received his undergraduate and masters from the University of South Dakota in 1955 and 1958 respectively. He married Shirley Massey on July 17, 1955, together raising five daughters: Leslie (Dan) Ashmore, Nancy (Dennis) Kulm, Lori (Dick) Menke, Shari (Todd) Wiles and Micki (Eric) Lundin. He served in the US Army at Fort Sill, OK. Vincent worked in the Rapid City school system, retiring in 1990.

Vincent was a talented carpenter, an avid rock hunter and jewelry maker; the ultimate do-it-yourself guy. His passion for hunting was a gift he passed on to many of his grandchildren. Grandpa Vince to: Katie Ashmore (Scott Anderson), Joe (Theresa) Ashmore, Chad Kulm, Dan (Ashley) Menke, Ross (Elizabeth) Menke, Peter Menke (Ruth Barry), Garrett Wolff, Sam (Lauren) Wolff, Thomas Wiles, Jack Lundin and Abby Lundin; Rounding out his grandpa duties with all the "great-grands": Alexis, Jasmine, Ty and Jacey Kulm, Grace, William and Theodore Menke, William Ashmore and Nathaniel Menke.

Vincent was preceded in death by the love of his life Shirley; his parents; and sister Doreen Wampler. He is survived by his daughters; grand and great-grandchildren; and nephews: Buck Wampler and Dick Wampler; and special life-long friends from Philip, SD.

A private burial will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A Celebration of Life for Vince and Shirley will be in the spring of 2023 where friends and extended relatives are invited to attend.

The family wishes memorials to be the donor's choice.