RAPID CITY | Violet (Vi) Butler, 83, passed away on November 20, 2021.

Vi was born on September 1, 1938 to David and Ruth Trout in Minatare, NE. She married Robert Neisent on May 1, 1955 and to this union came four children. They later divorced and she met and married Robert Butler on September 26, 1981. Robert passed away in 2013.

Vi went to school for Nursing and was an LPN for most of her career. She worked mostly in nursing homes and was very proud of her profession. Even after retiring from nursing, she was always willing to give medical advice to family and friends. After nursing she spent many years running in-home daycares, until finally retiring.

She was very passionate about sewing, anything from small doll clothes projects to making quilts and tailoring clothes. She loved to read and most times had several books going at the same time. She also enjoyed playing cards and learning new games with the new friends she made where she lived.

Family was very important to Vi. She loved talking to anyone about her family and how much they meant to her. She loved telling stories about her days growing up with her three sisters. She always liked hearing about her grandchildren and their adventures.

She is survived by her children, Rodney (Teresa) Neisent, Linda Neisent, and Jo (Dave) Lepine; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Butler; daughter, Patsy; her parents and three sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation held one-hour prior to services. She will be laid to rest at 1pm at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.