PIEDMONT - Virgil L. Richards, 85, of Piedmont, SD, passed away July 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held on August 12, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with Pastor John Britt officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont, SD. An online Guest Book is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Virgil was born July 17, 1937 to William and Louise Richards. He attended school in New Albin, IA, and continued his education at Aeronautics School. Virgil was a member of the Army National Guard and served for 8 years. On September 6, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Sandra Dresselhaus of New Albin, IA.

Virgil worked for Frontier, Continental, and United Airlines as a Station Agent and Supervisor for a total of 38 years. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball for many years, raising red angus cattle, and riding his Arabian horses. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and his Shetland Sheepdogs and barn cats.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Thompson and her husband, Ken of Alliance, NE; son, Jay Richards and friend, Sheila Quiroz of Montrose, CO; grandchildren: Andy Thompson of Wichita, KS, and Ashley Thompson of Denver, CO; his sister, Lois Shelton of New Carrollton, MD; his sister, Virginia Pavek and her husband, Don of Janesville, WI; his brother-in-law, Robert Dresselhaus and wife, Sandy of Apache Junction, AZ; and sister-in-law, Sheryl Welper of New Albin, IA.