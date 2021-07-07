Virginia A. Moore

RAPID CITY | Virginia Ann Moore, 88, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

She was born on April 1, 1933, in Meadville, NE to Elmer N. and Glenda (Moyer) Skillman. The family moved to Rapid City when she was 12 to the home her father built on Kansas City Street. Virginia graduated from Rapid City High School and worked for a time at Bennet Clarkson Hospital.

She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Moore on Feb. 6, 1955. Virginia began working as the bookkeeper for the Internal Medicine Group on Jackson Boulevard in 1969. She retired in 1996.

Virginia loved to play piano and sing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines for a time. She also enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing and was a member of the Black Hills Water Ski Club. She was very intelligent and loved to do the big crossword puzzles. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie A. Ebright of Rapid City; her son, Bradley D. Moore of Rochford; two sisters, Edna McDaniel of Sioux Falls and Phyllis Krull of Watertown; a brother, Dale "Butch" (Margaret) Skillman of Rapid City; three grandchildren, Valerie (Zach) Grenstiner, Lance (Tia) Ebright and Brooke (Madison Woods) Ebright; and five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Austen, Easten, Ayden, and Archer.