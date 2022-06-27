PLATTE - Virginia Arlene Kuipers, 89, of Platte, SD passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service will take place at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will continue from 1:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. at the church on Tuesday with a 2:30 P.M. Memorial Service. Memorials in Virginia's memory may be directed to: Dougherty House Hospice Foundation, Platte Health Center Avera - Go Pink Fund, Platte Christian Reformed Church, or Dakota Christian School. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook page and at www.plattecrc.org.