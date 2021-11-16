RAPID CITY | Virginia "Ginger" Wintemute, 79, passed away on November 12, 2021. Ginger grew up in Canton, SD, before pursuing her true passion, social work. Completing her bachelor's at Dakota Wesleyan University and her master's in social work at Rutgers University. Ginger began her career at Perth Amboy Hospital, NJ, before returning to South Dakota to work at Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, teaching new social workers at Dakota Wesleyan and spending 20+ years as a pediatric social worker and social work manager at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She also had a decades-long relationship with the South Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners.

Moving to the Good Samaritan Society's Echo Ridge Retirement Community, Ginger was welcomed into the community and applied her social work skills as a volunteer and community advocate for friends, residents and staff. Ginger enjoyed creating connections with everyone she met and lived a full life with friends, family, her faith and her commitment to community.

Ginger was predeceased by her parents, Virgil and Bea (Edwards) Glenn and her former husband, Tom Wintemute. She is survived by her siblings, Harlan (Gail) Glenn, Jim (Flo) Glenn and Donna (Charlie) Honold, daughters, Jamie (Brian) Miller, Allison (Ryan) Stark and Melissa Wintemute, six grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews. Ginger requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral service. We request all of Ginger's friends, family and those impacted by her dedication to helping others, to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021.