Virginia Palm

FARGO, N.D. | Virginia Rose "Ginny" Huisman Presuhn Palm, 94, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Virginia was born on Dec. 4, 1926 to Margaret (Hoefs) and Meint Huisman near Bridgewater, South Dakota. She graduated with honors from Bridgewater High School in 1944.

Ginny moved to Rimrock Canyon (near Johnson Siding) in the Black Hills in 1990. After the death of her husband, in 1993 she moved to Sun City, Arizona, joining her friends from Bridgewater already living there. She moved to Fargo in 2010 to be near her daughter and her family.

She received numerous awards for her poetry and short stories and was a member of the Black Hills Writers Group, the Arizona State Poetry Association, and the Sun City Arizona Poetry Society. Her friends and relatives treasured the poems she wrote for birthdays and other special occasions.

Virginia is survived by her son, Robert and wife Deatra of Ridgefield, Washington; son, Randall and husband Timothy Nguyen of San Jose, California; daughter, Victoria and husband Paul Boese of Frontier, North Dakota; granddaughter, Corin Boese of Hanover, Minnesota; grandson, Justin Boese and partner Briana White of Chicago, Illinois; great-grandson, Rylin Rehm-Boese of Hanover, Minnesota; sister, JoAnn Edstrom of Rapid City, South Dakota; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.