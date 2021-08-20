Virginia R. Weber

SPEARFISH | Virginia Rae Decker was born on July 20, 1939, to Edwin and Mable Decker in Emery, SD. On Aug. 18, 2021, at the age of 82, Virginia took her last earthly breath and her first heavenly breath, joining her parents and six siblings in eternity.

Raised on a farm, Virginia developed a love of horses and riding. She had boundless energy, lived up to being voted the spunkiest girl in her senior class, and rode the sassiest horses. Just as Virg whispered horses, she also whispered babies, soothing distraught infants and rebellious toddlers. These last days she was more herself when she could hold the hand of an infant or smile into the face of a great grandkid.

She and her high school sweetheart, Myron Weber, were married for 64 years. Together they nurtured three lovely, intelligent, productive, humble obituary writers and teamed up to build a successful pharmacy business. Virginia was happiest at home but went along for the ride to accommodate Myron's love of travel. She also ventured to far away places like Kenya, Lesotho, and the Congo to visit her daughter's family -- especially to see her grandkids. She loved all 15 grandchildren long and hard. They counted on her and she did not disappoint. Her children and grandchildren can attest to her will of steel which stopped them in their tracks, and her gentle hands which convinced them of her love.