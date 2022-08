HOT SPRINGS - Virginia Rose Tubbs, 98, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Edgemont United Church in Edgemont, SD with burial at Edgemont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Edgemont Ambulance Service Fund.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.