OGLALA, SD | Funeral arrangements for Vivian Jane Reed, age 81 of Oglala, SD, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. Vivian made her journey to the Spirit World on November 23, 201 at her home near Oglala, SD.
