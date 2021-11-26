 Skip to main content
Vivian Jane Reed

OGLALA, SD | Funeral arrangements for Vivian Jane Reed, age 81 of Oglala, SD, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. Vivian made her journey to the Spirit World on November 23, 201 at her home near Oglala, SD.

