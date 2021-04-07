Vivian 'Pidge' Gilles

RAPID CITY | Vivian E. “Pidge” Gilles, 72, passed away April 5, 2021 at Hospice House of the Black Hills.

Vivian was born Nov. 12, 1948 in Sturgis to William and Alice (Burk) Roemerman. She attended school in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1967.

After high school Vivian cooked at the Daisy Dell restaurant for several years. She met the man she would marry at a dance in Whitewood in the late '60s. On May 25, 1973 she married Leonard Gilles. On May 17, 1974, the couple welcomed a son, William “Bill.” The family continued to live in the Gilles place.

Vivian is survived by her son, Bill of rural Rapid City; her mother, Alice Queen of Rapid City; a brother, Dan Roemerman of Jacksonville, NC; and two sisters, Rachel Roemerman and Pam Roemerman, both of Rapid City. She was preceded in death by her father, William; two sisters, Bea and Liz; two brothers, Leon and Ragnor; her husband, Leonard; and her dad, Duane Queen.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.