BELLE FOURCHE | Vonda McCarty-Zebroski, 55, died Oct. 15, 2021 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Vonda's funeral will be broadcasted live online on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
