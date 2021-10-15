BELLE FOURCHE | Vonda McCarty-Zebroski, 55, died Oct. 15, 2021 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.