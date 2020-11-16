Wallace 'Bud' Pond

Jan 7, 1929 – Nov 13, 2020

RAPID CITY | Lifelong Rapid City resident Bud Pond passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 91 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Bud graduated from Rapid City High School. He served as an Army Staff Sergeant during the Korean Conflict.

After returning to Rapid City he married Mary Ellen Clinton of Deerfield on Feb. 16, 1953.

Bud went to work for MDU at the age of 19 and after returning from Korea he then worked for MDU until his retirement after 42 years.

Bud loved the Black Hills and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a longtime member of the Rapid City Elks and after retirement lived at the Elks Country Estates so he and Mary could enjoy their mutual love of golf. Bud was active in the Boy Scouts of America, Little League coach and in his later years loved singing in the Senior Center choir.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Deb Erickson; his son, Jay Pond; grandson, Justin Erickson (Shannon); as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fern and Grover Pond; his sister, Beatrice "Betty" Ferguson; and his wife of 55 years, Mary.