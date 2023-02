Wallace "Wally" Hoffman, age 67, of Creighton, died February 10, 2023, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wall.

Interment will be at the Rose Cemetery near Creighton.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.