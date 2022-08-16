RAPID CITY - Walter Henry Oller passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Ft. Meade V.A. Medical Center. He was born on July 25, 1930 to George and Elvera (Cramer) Oller in Craig, Iowa. When he was still young they moved to Vivian, SD where they farmed and ranched. He graduated from Vivian High School in May 1947 and attended the S.D. School of Mines until he served his country in the Korean War. He joined the Navy in 1949 and served as a Radio Operator until he was Honorably Discharged in 1953. After the war he returned to Rapid City and started a long career in the automotive business, serving as Parts Manager for several local dealerships until he retired in 1992.

While growing up he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. After moving to Rapid City he became an active bowler. One night while at the bowling alley he met his future wife, Sally. There mutual love of bowling took them on many adventures. Walt was inducted into both the Local and State Bowling Hall of Fame for his many contributions. He remained an active bowler throughout his life. While bowling with the Adult Daycare Center last month, he excited all the participants by bowling a 187 game.

He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He grew up listening to the Cardinals on the radio. As an adult he spent many summer nights at the ballpark supporting both American Legion teams and the Stevens High School team. He passed his love of baseball on to his children and grandchildren. On a trip with his grandson, they visited six professional ballparks, and whenever his travels took him near a park, he would be looking to take in a game.

He married his wife Sally on September 25, 1963. They raised five children and enjoyed many weekends at Angostura Reservoir with family and friends, where he enjoyed boating, camping and water skiing until he was well into his 70's (never having learned to swim)!

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Elvera, his sister Joyce King and his son Clyde Wheeldon. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally, son Curt (Laurie) Oller, and daughters Carole (Dana) Gilbertson, Cathy Heimann and Cindy (Bob) Heller. Seven grandchildren: Erick, April, Drew, Bonnie, Cullen, Courtney, and McKenna, along with seven great grandchildren.

Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 2:00 pm on Friday September 9th.

The family would like to invite his many friends to a celebration of Walt's life at Meadowood Bowling Lanes on Saturday September 10 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visit www.osheimschmidt.com.