SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Wanda Alice Blakeman, 55, passed away Oct. 1, 2021 at Crook County Hospital in Sundance, Wyoming. She was born November 22, 1965 in Rapid City, SD to Ted and Clara (Morganflash) Blakeman. She was living in Sundance at the time of her passing.

Wanda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially with her grandkids. She was an avid fisherman, often catching more fish than anyone she was with. She also enjoyed puzzling and crafting. She worked several years at the Crook County Hospital and Long Term Care Center as a CNA as well as with Sundance EMS as an EMT. She had such a loving heart and cared deeply for all her friends and family, her door was always open, welcoming all. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her companion, Bill Hoyer, of Sturgis, SD; children Lucinda (Alex) Ritola of Brush Prairie, WA.; Jonathan (Cari) Carson of Hill City, SD; Timothy (Sammy) Carson of Sioux Falls, SD; and Kendrick (Stephanie) Carson of Gillette, WY; along with 15 grandchildren. Siblings Rod of Rawlins, WY; Fred (Julie) of Fairburn, SD; Jeff (Tina) of Belle Fourche, SD; Ben (Sandy) of Hayti, SD; Minnie (Stan) Horning of Sundance, WY; Daryl (Nicole) of Rapid City, SD; Kelly (Tonia) of Sundance, WY and Lila (Brad) of Sundance, WY; as well as many nieces and nephews.