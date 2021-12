STURGIS | Wanda Arlene Anders, 88, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Sandstone Assisted Living, Spearfish, SD. Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 5-7 pm, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, 1:00 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, SD.