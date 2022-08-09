RAPID CITY - Wanda Rae (Martin) Johnsen passed away at home peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Wanda was born May 12, 1950, to Leon and Norma Martin in Wagner, South Dakota. She graduated from Wagner High School in 1968 and Dakota Wesleyan University in 1972. She began her teaching career in Chamberlain, South Dakota in 1973.

Wanda was united in marriage to Jerry Johnsen on February 17, 1973. Eventually, the couple settled in Rapid City, South Dakota where they were blessed with one daughter, Meghan. Wanda was a dedicated elementary school teacher until her retirement in 2007 when she and Jerry moved to Reno, Nevada to be near their daughter and family.

Wanda is lovingly survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Meghan (Chris) & three grandsons: Joaquin, Sage, and Rio. Wanda and Jerry were blessed with almost 50 years of marriage.

Wanda is also survived by her three brothers and their wives: Ron (Pam) in Tyler, TX; Neil (Kelly) in Wagner, SD; and Brian (Babe) in Amarillo, TX as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Wanda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Norma & Leon Martin, and grandparents, Ruby and Voyle Martin and Frances and Mike Youngbluth.

Wanda was also greatly loved by the Johnsen Family: Phyllis, Lauritz, Gene, Dale, Duane, Judy, and their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanda will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a September 24. It will be live streamed. The time, location, etc. will be available later on https://www.caringbridge.org/