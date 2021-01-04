RAPID CITY | Ward Millar went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2020. He was born August 8, 1932.

While attending school in Chadron, NE, he met his future wife Deloris Roberts and they were married on July 4, 1954.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge 220, the Naja Shriners, Commandry, Red Cross of Constantine and Eastern Star. He also worked with the Job's Daughters.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris; son, Steve (Pattye); daughter, Barbara; son, Robert (Catherine); son, Douglas; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beulah Millar; brothers, Allen, Howard, Lawrence, John, and Arnold; and infant son, Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Camp Judson in honor of the deceased.