 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ward Millar

Ward Millar

{{featured_button_text}}
Ward Millar

RAPID CITY | Ward Millar went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2020. He was born August 8, 1932.

While attending school in Chadron, NE, he met his future wife Deloris Roberts and they were married on July 4, 1954.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge 220, the Naja Shriners, Commandry, Red Cross of Constantine and Eastern Star. He also worked with the Job's Daughters.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris; son, Steve (Pattye); daughter, Barbara; son, Robert (Catherine); son, Douglas; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beulah Millar; brothers, Allen, Howard, Lawrence, John, and Arnold; and infant son, Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Camp Judson in honor of the deceased.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Terry Peak Ski Area opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News