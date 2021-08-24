 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren A. Albertson

Warren A. Albertson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Warren A. Albertson

RAPID CITY | Warren A. Albertson, 85, died Aug. 22, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with prayer services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the church.

Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Sailor comes home: South Dakota native who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News