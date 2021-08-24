RAPID CITY | Warren A. Albertson, 85, died Aug. 22, 2021.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with prayer services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the church.
Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Kirk Funeral Home
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.