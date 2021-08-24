RAPID CITY | Warren A. Albertson, 85, died Aug. 22, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with prayer services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the church.

Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home