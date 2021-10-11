RAPID CITY | Warren Dale Guenin, 69, passed away Sept. 14, 2021 at his home in Rapid City, SD.

Warren was born Oct. 2, 1951 at Oshkosh, Nebraska to Gerald and Phyllis (Samuelson) Guenin. He was baptized at Berea Lutheran Church in rural Deuel County.

He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1969 and from Southern University College with his associate's degree in 1971.

He owned a pawn shop in Box Elder for several years, and worked at various parts stores over the years, most recently at Sturdevant's Auto Parts.

He enjoyed his Corvettes, Harleys, gun collecting and woodworking.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis, of Rapid City; nephews, Scott, (Trish) Guenin and Dayne Guenin; great nephews, Cody (Brittanee) Guenin, DaKota (Bailey) Guenin and Zayden Guenin; great-great nieces and nephew, and several other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death was his father, Gerald Guenin, and brother, Kendall Guenin.

Services will be at 10 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Berea Lutheran Church, 12 miles South of Oshkosh, Nebraska on Hwy 27. Anyone who would like to share any stories or memories, please email Pastor Scotty Ray at jscottyray@gmail.com.