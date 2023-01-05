 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warren Mark Olson

  • Updated
  • 0
Warren Mark Olson

HILLSBORO, OR - Warren Mark Olson died December 14, 2022 from a sudden heart attack. Warren was born in Rapid City, SD on December 24, 1957, to Phyllis and Thomas Olson.

He earned his CS degree at SDSMT (1984), worked 32 years in the engineering field, and retired from Intel in 2016.

In retirement, he enjoyed photography, music, and woodworking. Warren will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Lizzy; father, Tom; brother, Dennis; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News