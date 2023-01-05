HILLSBORO, OR - Warren Mark Olson died December 14, 2022 from a sudden heart attack. Warren was born in Rapid City, SD on December 24, 1957, to Phyllis and Thomas Olson.

He earned his CS degree at SDSMT (1984), worked 32 years in the engineering field, and retired from Intel in 2016.

In retirement, he enjoyed photography, music, and woodworking. Warren will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Lizzy; father, Tom; brother, Dennis; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis.