WHITEWOOD - Wayne Allen Kunz, 70, of Whitewood, SD, died at home June 2, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Whitewood, SD. Livestreaming of the service may be viewed and condolences may be sent at www.kinkadefunerals.com.