RAPID CITY | Wayne “Bingo” Piebenga, 84, died peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House, and is now united with his father, mother, and wife in eternal heaven.

Bingo was born June 23, 1936 in Rapid City, the son of Herman and Esther (Anderson) Piebenga. He graduated from Edgemont High School as class president in 1954. He married Roberta “Bobbie” Arneson on May 1955 and later married JoAnn Doyen on Dec. 13, 1980.

He was a successful and well respected plumbing and heating contractor in the Rapid City area, starting two businesses in his career. Wayne and his wife were long-time acting members of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Wayne enjoyed camping, boating, and socializing with friends and family. He was a “history buff” and could recount many historical stories.

Wayne is survived by six children: Bill (Annabelle) Piebenga of Raleigh, NC, Teri Clements of Colorado Springs, CO, Cheryl Lucas of Rapid City, Susan Gomez of Greeley, CO, Joni (Zane) Maliske of Rapid City, and Scott Piebenga of Rapid City; his first wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Young of Rapid City; two stepchildren; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, JoAnn, in 2020.