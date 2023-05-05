RAPID CITY - With his children at his side, Wayne C. Mooney, 75, died Sunday, April 16 in Rapid City, SD following a sudden decline in health.

Wayne was born on February 16, 1948, to Clarence and Alice (Merow) Mooney in Lead, SD. After graduating from Lead High School in 1966, Wayne attended Northern State University. Following college, Wayne worked for the Lead Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, before finding his true calling in life with the Rapid City Fire Department. After the Rapid City flood of 1972, Wayne was chosen to replace one of the heroic firefighters who lost their life in the flood. Wayne joined the Rapid City Fire Department in August of 1972. Throughout his life and career, Wayne felt a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility to continue in their place. In his 27-year career with the fire department, one of Wayne's greatest accomplishments was the creation of the first Rapid City street map book. Every street within the city was meticulously drawn by his hand, organized in a usable sequence, and placed in binders for use in every fire department vehicle. Wayne was honored by the city for his work and contribution.

Wayne had an adventurous spirit and in the mid-1970's, planned to move to Australia until a series of events changed the course of his life forever. While working part-time at a local liquor store, Wayne was shot twice during a robbery. He would go on to say that being shot was one of the best things that ever happened to him. His future wife (Kerry Grav) happened to be there at the time of the shooting. As the individuals entered the store, Wayne warned Kerry to go to a backroom. After the shooting, she called 911, helping to save his life. The two would go on to marry in 1977. Wayne and Kerry made their home in Rapid City and welcomed their son, Adam, in 1982, and their daughter, Kessa, in 1985. Although their marriage ended in 2001, they remained friends and shared the adventures of parenthood.

Wayne retired from the Rapid City Fire Department at the age of 51 in 1999. Following his retirement, Wayne enjoyed many years focused on his children. Wayne always emphasized the importance of college education. He was the very best cheerleader and support system, especially to Kessa as she lived at home with Wayne throughout her undergraduate studies. While Kessa was in college with no more games to attend or teams to coach, Wayne wanted to find another way to give back to his community. He began work as a counselor at Children's Home Society of the Black Hills and remained with the organization for 10 years. He was known for his tall, but calming and soothing presence to staff and to children who needed him.

Wayne was a man of many talents and interests. He had a firm belief and desire to be the best in his pursuits and he instilled this in others. One of his many accomplishments was winning the Silhouette Shooting World Championship in 1989. He taught himself to be a professional photographer and enjoyed capturing memories of weddings, senior pictures, and sports teams. Wayne became a beloved "classroom Dad" as a frequent volunteer in his children's classrooms. One of Wayne's greatest loves was the Black Hills. He relished in the Hills, enjoying any activity that was outdoors. This included golfing, hunting, boating, fishing, and simply going for long drives or rides on his motorcycle to enjoy the beauty of his home. Watching Wayne fly fish was like watching art in motion, as was his impeccable skill of hand tying his own flies.

Wayne's greatest joy and passion in life were his children, Adam and Kessa. Whatever they wanted to be, he wanted them to be the very best. If his children had an interest in something, Wayne became an expert and master of the topic or sport. In this light, Wayne coached Adam to be one of the best junior Olympic archers in the United States in his youth. As Adam planned to enlist in the Navy in 2002, Wayne prepared and trained him for the rigors of the military. Wayne was a full-time cheerleader and assistant coach for Kessa's activities, pushing her to multiple state championships. He was the dad that never said "no" to playing catch or basketball in the driveway. He never missed a game, track meet, wrestling match, orchestra concert, or any event his children were in. Wayne was a selfless and devoted father who helped with homework, told wild stories, and always sang off-key.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his children, Adam (Alix) Mooney and Kessa (Tyler) Tribby; his beloved granddaughter, Cambryn, and "adopted" grandsons, Vandin and Daxtin, all of Rapid City. He is also survived by his sisters, Mona Carmack of Kansas City, MO, and Lavonne (Mitch) Mitchell of Rapid City; as well as his best friend of over 50 years, Mike Erhart.

Wayne's children welcome family and friends to join in celebrating his life with a brief memorial service followed by a champagne brunch. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Canyon Lake Resort Lodge at 11:00 a.m., 2720 Chapel Lane , Rapid City, SD, 57702.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.