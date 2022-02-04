SIOUX FALLS | Wayne H. McNeil, age 97, passed away on February 2, 2022 in Sioux Falls, SD. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday February 8, 2022 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel 7400 S. Minnesota Ave.

A memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church 401 S. Spring Avenue, in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Children's Home Society.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Arlyce Oviatt-Sebastian, Sioux Falls; children Elizabeth Blosser, Sioux Falls, SD, Matthew (Darla) McNeil of Layton, UT, and Sarah Filholm, Yankton, SD. Wayne is also survived by step children, Joelyn M. Sherley, Sioux Falls, SD, Nanette (Daniel) Gerdes of Rapid City, SD, and Gretchen (Patrick) Foley of Denver, CO; 6 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Wayne is also preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian McNeil; his first wife Marjorie and two step children, Aubrey and Douglas Oviatt.