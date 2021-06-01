Wayne L. Farrens

Wayne was an All-State athlete at Hot Springs High School in South Dakota, lettering in both track and basketball. He received a scholarship to the University of South Dakota where he lettered as a freshman. After two years, Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy and served until he returned to college at Chadron State in Nebraska. Upon graduation, he returned to the Navy as an officer and began a wonderful 20+ year career. Wayne served on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean which led to his desire to become a naval aviator. Wayne was able to see the world: Andorra, Barcelona, Valencia, Italy, Athens, New Zealand and Australia. The highlight of his career were the years he spent in Antarctica as part of an air crew that supported the National Science Foundation, receiving the Antarctica Service Medal for his contributions to the exploration and scientific achievement in the US Antarctic Research program. After retiring from the Navy in 1990 as a Lieutenant Commander, Wayne began his career at Applied Materials managing their operations in Santa Clara, CA, where he also met Ginger (Hauth). They wed Jan. 16, 1999, in a small service in Rapid City, SD, before returning home to Foster City, CA, where they lived for 10 years.