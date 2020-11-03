 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne L. Johnson

Wayne L. Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Wayne L. Johnson, 90, passed away Oct. 30, 2020.

He was a longtime resident at Westhills Village.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army and was educated at Northern State College, Aberdeen.

He was involved in real estate development and various successful business endeavors in Keystone and Rapid City.

Preceding Wayne in death was his wife, Gloria, in 1996. Survivors include his children, Paul (Karen), Tracy and Jennifer (Jim Galbraith), all of Rapid City. Wayne had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private family graveside services to be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News