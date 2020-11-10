Wayne Nighbert Sr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. | Wayne Thomas Nighbert Sr., 73, husband of the late Sandra "Sandi" Nighbert, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at home.

Born in Madison, SD, he was the son of the late Wayne and Lillian Waugh Nighbert.

Wayne was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Piedmont Wood Carvers and Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War

He is survived by three children, Wayne Nighbert Jr. (Laurie), Shawn Nighbert (Johanna), and Chad Nighbert (Angela); 12 grandchildren, Samantha Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Amanda McClellan, Cassandra "Cassie" Wagner, Karla Nighbert, Freya Nighbert, Reese Nighbert, Colby Nighbert, Audrey Nighbert, Lydia Johnson, Isaac Johnson, and Abigail Johnson; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Leonard and Norma Garcia; and brothers, Michael Nighbert, Dan Nighbert, and Tim Nighbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Candice Wagner.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Condolences including Hugs From Home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.