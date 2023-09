GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Wake for Wendy Dawn Maeder, 53, of Glendale, AZ and formerly of Belle Fourche, will be held Friday, September 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 9 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Bowman Hall in Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.