Wendy M. Jones

Wendy M. Jones

  • Updated
Wendy M. Jones

HARRISBURG | Wendy Marie Jones, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after a brief illness.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Evan; son, Blake, Harrisburg; daughters, Tara (Josh) Samuels, Erie, PA, and Sommer (Josh) Jones Berner, Cincinnati, OH; her grandchildren, Addison and Camryn (and one on the way); her brothers, Jack, Mike (Margie) and Tim Parker, and sisters, Debbie Newman and Kari Heng, all of Rapid City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her parents, Jack and Katherine Parker, preceded her in death.

Family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. CST on Monday April 5, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., in Sioux Falls. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com.

