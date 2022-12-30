RAPID CITY – Wesley L. Scholl, 95, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center in Rapid City.

Wes served in the United States Merchant Marine and the United States Army.

Public Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, with a Moose Lodge Memorial Service at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial and Service to follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City, with full Military Honors.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.