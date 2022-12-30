 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wesley L. Scholl

  • 0
Wesley L. Scholl

RAPID CITY – Wesley L. Scholl, 95, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center in Rapid City.

Wes served in the United States Merchant Marine and the United States Army.

Public Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, with a Moose Lodge Memorial Service at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial and Service to follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City, with full Military Honors.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News