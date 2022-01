SUNDANCE, WY | Wesley W. Railsback, age 80, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Crook County Medical Services, Sundance, WY. Memorial services will be Friday, January 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.