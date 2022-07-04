Wicanpi Win (Star Woman) Thomas

Star grew up in Rapid City and had many friends and people important to her that became her extended family. Growing up in Lakota Homes, Star was always surrounded by family and her siblings. As a child, she loved visiting the Rocky Ford family land on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. As a young Mother she loved her children and took an important role of being an Auntie. Star loved nearly everyone she came across and never judged anyone, and she was always around to crack a joke and laugh. She never forgot a name, a face, or a story and that made her so special to everyone. Star was known for her infectious laugh, and her kindness to all. Most important to Star were her children, grandchildren, family, and those that became family. Star will be dearly missed by all.