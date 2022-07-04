RAPID CITY - Wicanpi Win (Star Woman) Thomas, lovingly known as Star or Starr Thomas was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on May 29, 1976, to Jo Ann Flynn and John Thomas. Star made her journey to be with the ancestors on June 25, 2022, at the age of 46.
Star grew up in Rapid City and had many friends and people important to her that became her extended family. Growing up in Lakota Homes, Star was always surrounded by family and her siblings. As a child, she loved visiting the Rocky Ford family land on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. As a young Mother she loved her children and took an important role of being an Auntie. Star loved nearly everyone she came across and never judged anyone, and she was always around to crack a joke and laugh. She never forgot a name, a face, or a story and that made her so special to everyone. Star was known for her infectious laugh, and her kindness to all. Most important to Star were her children, grandchildren, family, and those that became family. Star will be dearly missed by all.
Star is survived by her five children Edwin Brown III, Paris Brown, Emily Kornely, Adam Kornely, and Robert Kornely, of Rapid City. Her parents, Jo Ann (James) Bad Wound of Rapid City and John (Wanita Faye) Thomas of Bartlesville Oklahoma. Grandchildren Edwin, Annaleigh, Travis, and Catalynna. Her siblings Dawn (Paul) Sherman, Saheyala (Phillip) Gaudon, Red Day (Jeremy) Johnson, Martina Thomas, Jeremiah (Jody) Jurisch, and Elliott (Willena) Bad Wound. Along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunties, uncles, and extended family that she so loved.
Star will make one final trip to the place that she loved as a child and as an adult. An all-night wake will be held on July 5 at 4:00PM at the Rocky Ford School and Star will be laid to rest with her ancestors July 6 at 10:00AM at the Saint Mark'' Episcopal Cemetery, Rocky Ford, Shannon, South Dakota.