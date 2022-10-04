RICHMOND, VA - Wiley Richard Hughes, 82, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, with his children holding his hands. He was born to Coy and Phyllis Hughes in Bakersfield, CA, on February 29, 1940. After graduating Bakersfield High School in 1958, he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from San Jose State University. In 1963, he met the love of his life, Joan Myhren, whom he married on December 29, 1964.

Wiley and Joan lived in the Bay Area as Wiley pursued an exciting career in the aerospace industry, working for both Lockheed Martin Corporation and United Technologies Corporation. Wiley used his engineering expertise on missiles and rockets, including the Titan IIIC. His family and friends never tired of hearing his entertaining stories about dramatic rocket launches. In January 2022, Wiley's engineering work was recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), which awarded him the status of Senior Member, an achievement requiring extensive experience and reflecting documented achievements of significance. It was during these years that Wiley's children: Robert and Jennifer were born. While working full time, Wiley attended night school at the University of Santa Clara, earning an MBA in 1976.

Wiley's interest in business converged with an appreciation for his wife's family and hometown of Rapid City, SD. Wiley and family moved to Rapid City in 1977, where he joined Joan's step-father in the business of real estate development. Wiley became vice president and eventually president of Buckingham Wood Products, Inc. Wiley and Joan designed and built their beautiful dream home, where they raised their children and hosted many generations of relatives at the holidays, serving traditional recipes from Joan's Italian and Swedish ancestors.

Wiley was devoted to his family, and his children treasure their memories of camping, water skiing, snow skiing, and traveling with him. The family enjoyed exploring the natural beauty of the Black Hills in every season. Wiley steadfastly supported his kids in all their activities, including sports, music, and Boy Scouts. He also generously supported the dreams and education of his children and grandchildren. In them, Wiley inspired a love of family, reading, history, science fiction, and comedy. Wiley's wife, Joan, was the light of his life, and they spent their empty-nest years visiting family and adventuring around the world. After Joan's death in 2014, Wiley moved to Richmond, VA, to be near his son. Wiley was predeceased by his parents: Coy and Phyllis; his sister, Elaine; his brothers: Craig, Marshall and Philip Hughes; and his beloved wife, Joan Hughes. He is survived by his children: Robert Hughes and Jennifer White; and by his three grandchildren. Wiley was a gentle soul, filled with love and humor. His brilliance was matched by his kindness and generosity. He will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Saturday, October 8, at 11:00 AM with a reception at the church immediately following, and then a brief burial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.