Wilfred Huether

RAPID CITY | Wilfred Harold Huether passed away Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 91.

Wilfred was born to Fred Huether and Anna (Fiedler) Huether on Feb. 21, 1929 in Emery, SD, one of five children.

Will began his schooling in a one-room country school. His fondest memory was driving his trained goat to school in a two-wheeled cart he had made, which came to an abrupt stop when the children brought the goat into the schoolroom.

Wilfred's family later moved to North Dakota then back to South Dakota where he finished his schooling in Parkston, SD. He loved sports, lettering in football, basketball and track. In 1946 and 1947, Will played in the SD State Basketball tournaments.

Will started working for Northwestern Bell the summer of his sophomore year in high school. After graduation Will continued to work for the company and this began his career in the telephone company.

Will was drafted into the Army in 1951 and there he continued his skills being assigned to the wire maintenance team which built and maintained communications for the anti-aircraft gun replacement. Will received his honorable discharge in 1953. He returned to Northwestern Bell where he worked for 40 years, retiring in 1986.