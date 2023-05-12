RAPID CITY - Wilfriede Mary Tharp 93, passed away May 8, 2023, at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD

Mary was born December 5, 1929 to Gerard and Maria Louise Lorscheid in Koln-Mulheim, Germany

Mary was married to Lexie Dean Tharp for 28 years. He preceded her in death in 1981. Lexie was a Senior Master Sergeant in the USAF. They were married both in Germany and in the US.

Mary managed the Base Exchange from 1950 until she retired in 1976. The couple purchased the Bertleson's 7-11 by Ellsworth AFB and she managed it for 5 years.

The couple moved to South Dakota in 1959 after living in Ohio, Hawaii and South Carolina. They purchased the farm in 1962 where Mary had resided since.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Gerald Tharp (Connie), James Tharp (Debby), Bryan Tharp (Jan), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18 at Kirk Funeral Home. Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the American Legion in Box Elder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.