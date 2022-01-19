BELLE FOURCHE | Willanore Ruby, age 94, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
