 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willanore Ruby

  • Updated
  • 0

BELLE FOURCHE | Willanore Ruby, age 94, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News