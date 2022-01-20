BELLE FOURCHE | Willanore "Willie" Ruby, age 94 of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
The funeral service will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7 P.M. Monday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Memorials are preferred to the Christian Life Center.
Willie's funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.