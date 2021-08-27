RAPID CITY | Willene "Willie" Crabb, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 in Rapid City.

Willene was born April 28, 1932 to William and Esther (Schonstrom) Baab in Greeley, Colorado. She was the older sister to Ann. The family enjoyed the outdoor life and mountains in Colorado and later New Mexico.

Willene graduated from Colorado Women's College in Denver with a degree in elementary education.

She married Samuel Crabb in August 1954 and they relocated to Washington, DC, where Willene taught elementary school and their first son Roger was born. They later moved to Rapid City where David was born. Willene later graduated from Brigham Young University with a Master's degree in Library Science. She was a librarian for Rapid City Schools for over 20 years.

Sam and Willene shared their 67th anniversary this month. Willene loved her family and friends dearly and she was a sweet and kind lady. She and her good friend Jean Hammerquist were kept busy trying to corral the overabundance of neighborhood boys. She loved sweets, treats and desserts, which were always plentiful. She also enjoyed her bridge groups and was active in PEO.