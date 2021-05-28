William A. "Bill" Zwetzig

KEYSTONE | William Alex "Bill" Zwetzig, 89, peacefully went into the loving arms of Jesus the morning of May 26, 2021.
Bill was born July 12, 1931 to Alex and Ellen (Ebel) Zwetzig, in Porcupine, SD. The Zwetzig family moved from Porcupine in 1934 to Patricia, SD for a short time and eventually moved to the Black Hills in 1936. Bill attended school at the Harney Country School, the Spokane Country School and Custer Middle School, where he graduated in 8th grade. He worked various jobs in the Black Hills including farming, logging, and mining.
Bill enlisted in the Air Force in 1951. He proudly served our country for four years and was honorably discharged in 1955. While serving in the Air Force, he met his beautiful wife to be Marillyn “Lynn” Warren while stationed in Spokane, WA. Bill and Lynn were married January 1, 1954 and made their home in Keystone, SD.
Bill secured a job at Mt. Rushmore National Monument in the maintenance department, eventually becoming head of maintenance. He worked at the monument for 26 years and retired at the young age of 55.
Together Bill and Lynn shared the joy of the birth of their three children Steven Alex Zwetzig, Brian Lance Zwetzig and Jane Lavonne (Zwetzig) Johnson. Bill and Lynn loved their family immensely. They both played a huge role in the life of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bill absolutely loved fishing and hunting. He was still up at 4 a.m. this past fall and winter to go on hunting trips with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also very active in the community, making it to most of the Hill City basketball and volleyball games his great-grandchildren played in. Bill was a great friend, brother, father, and “grandpa” to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will forever live on through all who had the wonderful pleasure of knowing him.
William Alex Zwetzig was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Ellen Zwetzig; wife, Lynn C. Zwetzig; infant daughter, Amy Lynn Zwetzig; brother, Frank D. Zwetzig; and special friend, Arlene Robinson.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating his amazing life. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, from 6-7 p.m., with a viewing with a prayer vigil and holy rosary to follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Keystone with Father Mark Horn presiding. The following day, there will be a funeral mass held at 10 a.m. (Wednesday June 2) with burial at Mountain View Cemetery. Lunch to follow at the Keystone Community Center. Everyone is welcome.
