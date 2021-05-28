William A. "Bill" Zwetzig

Bill absolutely loved fishing and hunting. He was still up at 4 a.m. this past fall and winter to go on hunting trips with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also very active in the community, making it to most of the Hill City basketball and volleyball games his great-grandchildren played in. Bill was a great friend, brother, father, and “grandpa” to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will forever live on through all who had the wonderful pleasure of knowing him.

William Alex Zwetzig was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Ellen Zwetzig; wife, Lynn C. Zwetzig; infant daughter, Amy Lynn Zwetzig; brother, Frank D. Zwetzig; and special friend, Arlene Robinson.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating his amazing life. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, from 6-7 p.m., with a viewing with a prayer vigil and holy rosary to follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Keystone with Father Mark Horn presiding. The following day, there will be a funeral mass held at 10 a.m. (Wednesday June 2) with burial at Mountain View Cemetery. Lunch to follow at the Keystone Community Center. Everyone is welcome.

Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.