HANNO, JAPAN - William "Bill" Bishop, age 69, was killed in Hanno, Japan on December 25, 2022, along with his wife Izumi, age 68, and his daughter Sophianna, age 32. Their lives were ended tragically in their home by an attacker.

He is survived by his daughter, Monicamay Bishop (Shane); his mother, Velda Bishop; and brothers: Dan Bishop and Daryl Bishop. There will be a family only memorial service.

Bill was born in South Dakota in 1953 and lived in Provo, SD till the family moved to Rapid City in 1959.

Bill graduated from Stevens HS in Rapid City and then joined the U.S. Navy. Following his military duty, he graduated from Sophia University and with a Master's degree from Temple University in Japan.

He served on the advisory board from 2010 to 2018 becoming an Emeritus member. He worked for several large pharmaceutical companies until he retired.

He realized his dream to become a published author in recent years. He will be remembered as always helpful and friendly with a good sense of humor.

Izumi grew up near Tokyo and has family in Japan. Sophianna lived in Tokyo and traveled extensively in her position at Ogilvy.