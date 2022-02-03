RAPID CITY | On January 23, 2022, William "Bill" Flohr died in Rapid City, SD. He was 72. He is survived by his father Rudy, brother Samuel, wife Sheryl (Triggs), daughter Angela Young, son Michael, and grandchildren Caitlin and Cameron Young. He was preceded in death by sister Gail and mother Mary.

Bill served as a peace officer with the City of Box Elder, as Keystone Police Chief, and as a Deputy Sheriff (Sergeant) for Pennington County, SD. He operated Investigative Services Company until retirement.

There will be no service. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements by Behrens Wilson