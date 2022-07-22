William "Bill"" Hershly, Jr.

RAPID CITY - William "Bill" Hershly, 79, died on July 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1pm at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Arrangements with Kirk Funeral Home.
