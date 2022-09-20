RAPID CITY - William (Bill) J. Texel, 74, passed away May 11, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Bill was born in Minot, ND and grew up in Stanley, ND. He was called to duty serving during the Vietnam War in the 3-2-1 Army Battalion.

Bill was a curator at Reptile Gardens in the eighties. He finished out his career as a Forestry Technician with the Black Hills Forest Service. Whether you grew up with Bill, worked with him or knew him as a friend, everyone loved him for his quick wit and humor.

Bill and Carla (Olson) Texel were married for 38 amazing years. They have one daughter, Keely Texel-Geldert; son-in-law, Tanner Geldert; and grandson, Liam Geldert. Bill was thankful for his two short years with his grandson, who affectionately called him "Baba".

Military honors are scheduled at the Black Hills National Cemetery on Friday, October 14 at 2:30 PM. A memorial has been established for the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.